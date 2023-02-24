- Advertisement -

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has clapped back at Afia Schwarzenegger after she took to the gram to scrutinize his sense of fashion in his latest photos.

The comedienne re-posted an outdoor photo of Charlie clad in a brown fur coat, blue shirt, black boots with a green bag and described him as looking “colourful like a Christmas tree.”

According to Afia Schwar, Charlie Dior should be the last person to criticize someone’s looks because he also has a poor fashion sense.

Schwar further stated that she holds no malice against Charlie but she is coming for him because he also criticized her girl, Xandy Kamel, over her fashion sense in the past.

This comes after Charlie Dior, in one of his fashion analyses, rubbished Xandy Kamel’s outfit describing her look as a flower pot.

As a reference to disregard Afia’s claims of a negative review about Xandy, Charlie Dior posted a snippet of his latest Instagram fashion review where he also spoke highly of Xandy’s most recent red-carpet looks.

In the clip, he lauded Xandy for improving on her last looks which earned her backlash from him on his review show.

The caption of the post read: “@official_xandykamel slayed in this look. Are you buying or burning? Ohh and for those who watch us from a “distance” thanks for Watching”

Meanwhile, some netizens also agree with Afia Schwarzenegger and have also shared their opinions on the matter. Read some comments below;

Kata_wellsh stated; “Yes, you are right. I sometimes see his dressing and be like, wtf is this not the guy who criticizes people and now see what he’s wearing..he’s a full definition of I DON’T PRACTICE WHAT I PREACH”.

aseye.queen added; “What took Ghanaians years to say has just been said in seconds”.

donbello1zet wrote; “You dress like a trash bag and be judging others”.

fynwynn commented; “He’s built like Fante Kenkey but got something to say about people’s look, someone who isn’t bold enough to own up his sexuality but has the guts to talk about people”.

7055bernice also added; “Is that a sweatshirt under there. Even we the regular people won’t ridicule fashion like this”.

vida.blay.338 had this to say; “God bless you for speaking the truth, always wearing left over second hand dresses”.

andy_ekow wrote; “You are absolutely right. Ms. dude been dressing like a clown yet he talks about people’s dressing. WTF”.