Entertainment

Charterhouse reacts to Amakye Dede’s claims that he was forced to crown Kuame Eugene ‘King of Highlife’

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has disassociated itself from claims that highlife legend, Amakye Dede was forced to crown musician Kuami Eugene, as the king of future highlife in Ghana.

The production house has said it had no hand in the events leading to the coronation.

The Head of Public Events and Communication, Robert Klah, has therefore suggested Amakye Dede should be asked to reveal who forced him to undertake the activity.

“We did not orchestrate any crowning session so I am a bit lost when it comes to the assertion that event organisers are responsible. We work with a team. So, you give them the opportunity, they create what they want to do,” Mr Klah said on Accra-based Asaase Radio.

“The only thing is that you want to ensure that whatever they are going to present is not distasteful, so they get there and perform their act and you move on,” he added.

His comment comes barely 24 hours after Amakye Dede revealed he succumbed to external pressures to crown the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year but was silent on who orchestrated it.

“Though I did that, it was not my will to do so. They forced me to crown Kuami Eugene. I even gave the crown they handed over to me to someone to put it down, but they later said, no I have to crown him, and I did it,” he revealed.

Following the incident in 2019, Amakye Dede faced a wave of criticisms from various players in the music industry, including record producer Zapp Mallet.

    Source:GHPAGE

