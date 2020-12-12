Chat between Mzbel and a fan talking about John Mahama leaks on social media

Musician turned presenter Belinda Ekua Amoah known in showbiz as Mzbel has been blamed by some social media users following the defeat of the flagbearer of the opposition NDC John Dramani Mahama.

According to some sympathizers of the NDC, the fight between Mzbel and Tracey Boakye is one of the reasons why they lost the elections because of the some allegations they made against Mahama.

It would be remembered that some few days to the elections, an audio conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel having a conversation about the flagbearer in which some secrets were revealed.

Well, a new chat has leaked online and this time has to do with Mzbel having a conversation with a fan from social media.

The fan who seemed not to be happy with the outcome of the elections questioned Mzbel on why she and Tracey couldn’t wait till after the elections before they continue with their fight.

She commented: “Charley you should have waited and address this after elections. You and @tracey-boakye have really caused Mahama and the entire NDC a lot of harm especially Tracy, because she started all these. Ah ahhhh ahhhh”

Mzbel in her response disclosed that in as much as she meant no harm, she believed this is a just a lesson to all leaders.

She responded: “@naa_adai this should be a big lesson to all leaders…I don’t mean no harm but can’t lie either”

See screenshot below: