Cheat on your boyfriend until he puts a ring on your finger – Tacha advise women

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Simply Tacha
Reality TV star, Symply Tacha as sent few words of advise to her fellow women who are in relationship to never back down on cheating if a ring has not been placed on their finger.

According to the controversial socialite who seem to lost all her home training and brains due to money and popularity, fidelity is only obligatory in marriage and anything else is just a fallacy.

She said this while speaking with another bird of similar feathers, Phyna on her podcast.

Tacha said,

“You have to be in that relationship and not be faithful. Until you probably get a ring. Or until you’re getting into the marriage where you have to swear an oath.”

Tacha added. “You’re single until you’re married. You know that. Yes?”

