Check Nana Aba’s reaction after AMG Armani told her “I’m in love with you”

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamaoah might just have found the one she will be marrying soon.

After singer AMG Armani expressed interest in her, the GhOne TV General Manager reacted with love and probably consent.

AMG Armani had expressed his admiration for Nana Aba Anamoah. He had said he has fallen in love with Nana Aba and would love to take her out.

At over 40 years without settling down, it is obvious Nana Aba Anamoah wants to give AMG Armani the chance for a relationship to start which could potentially blossom into marriage.

In a sharp response to AMG Armani’s genuine expression of interest in her, Nana Aba Anamoah reacted by accepting to give him the try. In fact, in a tweet, Nana Aba Anamoah had asked the world to help her find AMG Armani.

Would AMG Armani be that guy to sweep Nana Aba Anamoah off her fit and eventually walk her down the aisle?