type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentCheck Nana Aba's reaction after AMG Armani told her "I'm in love...
Entertainment

Check Nana Aba’s reaction after AMG Armani told her “I’m in love with you”

By Albert
Check Nana Aba's reaction after AMG Armani told her
- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamaoah might just have found the one she will be marrying soon.

After singer AMG Armani expressed interest in her, the GhOne TV General Manager reacted with love and probably consent.

AMG Armani had expressed his admiration for Nana Aba Anamoah. He had said he has fallen in love with Nana Aba and would love to take her out.

At over 40 years without settling down, it is obvious Nana Aba Anamoah wants to give AMG Armani the chance for a relationship to start which could potentially blossom into marriage.

In a sharp response to AMG Armani’s genuine expression of interest in her, Nana Aba Anamoah reacted by accepting to give him the try. In fact, in a tweet, Nana Aba Anamoah had asked the world to help her find AMG Armani.

Would AMG Armani be that guy to sweep Nana Aba Anamoah off her fit and eventually walk her down the aisle?

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, June 17, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    78 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News