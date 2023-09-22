type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentCheddar dragged on Twitter for failing to speak on police brutalities against...
Entertainment

Cheddar dragged on Twitter for failing to speak on police brutalities against protesters

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Freedom-Jacob-Caesar
Freedom-Jacob-Caesar
- Advertisement -

Business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar and Freedom Jacob Caesar is currently being dragged on social media for failing to speak on police brutality in the country.

The Hashtag #occupyjulorbihouse has been trending since yesterday after the Ghana Police stopped demonstrators from demonstrating and went ahead to arrest them for allegedly going against the public act.

Videos from their arrest surfaced on social media with other videos showing how the police treated some of the protestors also making rounds.

One person who was manhandled by the Ghana Police was broadcaster Bridget Otoo and this led to an uproar on Twitter.

Netizens called out the celebrities to talk and speak against the brutalities meted out to the citizens who just wanted to demonstrate peacefully.

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

Though some celebrities have offered support to the protestors, some others are quiet or in other words silent and this act has gotten some netizens angry with the attitude of some of these celebrities who are quick to address issues outside Ghana but not happening in Ghana.

One person who has been called out is Freedom Jacob Caesar.

According to the netizens, Cheddar as he is also known parades himself as the Prince of Africa but he is silent on a case like this only to come later with a two-minute video with his lafa accent.

See some comments below:

TODAY

Friday, September 22, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways