Cheddar implicated in fake AI video; say he’ll run a coup against the government – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Mama Kwame Bediako, the face behind the now viral ‘New Force Movement’ has been implicated in an AI video where he was threatening the peace of the country.

Also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, he was sighted in the AI generated video saying Ghana would sink if he is taken off the ballot in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Swiftly, a video purported to be the original was shared on social media to refute the previous claims.

In the original video, Cheddar was actually talking about Ghanaians getting on their feet to refine their raw materials into things that the world depends on.

Checkout the video below

