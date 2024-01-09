Cheddar is the new NAM1, be vigilant – Afia Schwar warns Ghanaians as she reveals deep secrets (Video)

- Advertisement -

After Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar revealed that he’s the face behind the mask of “THE NEW FORCE” – A lot of Ghanaians have taken to the internet to share their thoughts on Freedom’s Jacob Caesar’s presidential ambition.



Afia Schwar who’s known for adding her voice to trending issues has also shared her two cents about Cheddar’s presidential ambition and according to her, he’s a scam.



Speaking in a video, Afia Schwarzenegger has drawn a comparison to the challenges faced by Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of Menzgold Company Limited, whose company is currently struggling to meet its obligations to customers.

Afia Schwar



She urged her fellow Ghanaians to learn from the Menzgold situation and not get swayed by Cheddar’s promises of rescuing the nation from its current difficulties.



Afia Schwar said;



She said, “Not all that glitters is gold, what NAM1 was doing was so fraudulent that it was only idiots that couldn’t see. You all fell for it and now how far did it go? How much of your locked funds have been paid?

How many press conferences have you done that he is still sitting on the money? You haven’t been paid yet you are allowing him to rebrand this boy to you that we need salvation.”

“If we need it, is it a person with fraudulent papers who will give us salvation? Why didn’t Freedom [Cheddar] use his actual name to hire Independence Square if he knew what he was coming to do was so genuine? Arise, Ghana youth.”