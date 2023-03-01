- Advertisement -

Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako, well-known as Cheddar, caused a frenzy on social media after he shared a video of him posing with a magnificent building.

The real estate mogul, who touts himself as the Prince of Africa, shared a funny clip of him recreating an iconic scene from the Eddie Murphy classic Coming to America.

In the video, Cheddar opens the big doors of the building and walks onto its balcony where he shouts Eddie Murphy’s famous dialogue: “Good morning my neighbours”.

Although the location where the video was shot is not known, the building had a stunning architecture that looked like a European parliament building.

The building looked over the ocean which gave a breathtaking view of the beach.

Social media users have reacted distinctly to the video.

@Jefferydapaah said: Those who know him in South London those days know that his money is drug money; not all that glitters is gold. I will work hard to make genuine money.

@CFCblueboi commented: Eiii this man and packaging…this is a tourist site in Turkey. I have been there before. I think bit by bit, he’s losing credibility, and it’s making him want to prove himself

@MeheAquinas asked: Doesn’t seem like you have any neighbours. Do you?