type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentCheddar shows off mega-mansion built like a palace in new video
Entertainment

Cheddar shows off mega-mansion built like a palace in new video

By Kweku Derrick
Cheddar
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako, well-known as Cheddar, caused a frenzy on social media after he shared a video of him posing with a magnificent building.

The real estate mogul, who touts himself as the Prince of Africa, shared a funny clip of him recreating an iconic scene from the Eddie Murphy classic Coming to America.

In the video, Cheddar opens the big doors of the building and walks onto its balcony where he shouts Eddie Murphy’s famous dialogue: “Good morning my neighbours”.

Although the location where the video was shot is not known, the building had a stunning architecture that looked like a European parliament building.

The building looked over the ocean which gave a breathtaking view of the beach.

Social media users have reacted distinctly to the video.

@Jefferydapaah said: Those who know him in South London those days know that his money is drug money; not all that glitters is gold. I will work hard to make genuine money.

@CFCblueboi commented: Eiii this man and packaging…this is a tourist site in Turkey. I have been there before. I think bit by bit, he’s losing credibility, and it’s making him want to prove himself

@MeheAquinas asked: Doesn’t seem like you have any neighbours. Do you?

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 1, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News