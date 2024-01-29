- Advertisement -

Ghanaian preacher Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Bishop Ajagurajah has mentioned that New Force leader Nana Kwame Bediako aka Freedom Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar would be a very wicked President.

According to the leader of the Ajagurajah movement, it would be very difficult for the business mogul to wrestle power from the two biggest political parties in the country.

He went on to say that though Cheddar would struggle to beat the two parties, he would one day be elected as President.

Ajagurajah stated that Chaddar was going to be a ruthless and wicked leader to rule Ghana.

Watch the video below: