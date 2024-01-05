type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"His contribution is commendable" - Chef Faila celebrates her kitchen assistant, Malik...
Entertainment

“His contribution is commendable” – Chef Faila celebrates her kitchen assistant, Malik Eric for supporting her cookathon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak warm the hearts of followers after she singled out her kitchen assistant, Eric Malik and showered praises on him in the wake of the ongoing cooking marathon.

Taking to her official Facebook account, Chef Faila posted images of the Malik Eric clad in his chef’s uniform.

RELATED STORY: Meet Malik Eric: The assistant chef of Chef Faila assisting her in the kitchen for the cookathon

As a show of appreciation, Chef Failatu in a caption accompanying the photos thanked Eric Malik for the immense role he has played ever since the cook-a-thon began.

“Big shoutout to Malik Eric, the talented chef lending invaluable support in this culinary journey!

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

As a professional chef at Tacoraba Restaurant in Tamale, Eric’s expertise and dedication have played a tremendous role in getting us this far. His contribution is truly commendable!” the post read.

TODAY

Friday, January 5, 2024
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
4.2mph
20 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more