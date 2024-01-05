“His contribution is commendable” – Chef Faila celebrates her kitchen assistant, Malik Eric for supporting her cookathon

- Advertisement -

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak warm the hearts of followers after she singled out her kitchen assistant, Eric Malik and showered praises on him in the wake of the ongoing cooking marathon.

Taking to her official Facebook account, Chef Faila posted images of the Malik Eric clad in his chef’s uniform.

As a show of appreciation, Chef Failatu in a caption accompanying the photos thanked Eric Malik for the immense role he has played ever since the cook-a-thon began.

“Big shoutout to Malik Eric, the talented chef lending invaluable support in this culinary journey!

As a professional chef at Tacoraba Restaurant in Tamale, Eric’s expertise and dedication have played a tremendous role in getting us this far. His contribution is truly commendable!” the post read.