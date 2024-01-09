type here...
Chef Faila set to end her Cook-A-Thon at 10am tomorrow against her will

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
All you need to know about GH's Failatu Abdul-Razak’s attempt for Guinness World Record for longest cooking Marathon
Failatu Abdul-Razak will by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 wrap up her cookathon challenge as she’ll hit the 240 hour mark to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

However, management claims it’s against her will as she wants to keep cooking but her medical team persuaded her to accept their choice and stop the run.

Accordingly, there’ll be an after-party to thank the people of Ghana for all their help as she tried to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak now unofficially holds the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, beating the record set by Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, better known as Mama D.

