Chelsea fan stabbed to death by baby mama at Teshie

By Lizbeth Brown
A die-hard supporter of the English football club, Chelsea, has reportedly been stabbed to death by a former lover at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Dannis Amarh-Boye was stabbed in the chest by his former lover in a bar.

Dannis was celebrating Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City when his former lover stormed the drinking bar and stabbed him.

A family member, Dennis Tetteh confirmed that he was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

Dennis also revealed that the suspect has three children with the deceased and are currently having issues in their relationship.

He also disclosed that, two weeks ago, the suspect filed a complaint at DOVVSU explaining that the deceased has failed to perform his responsibilities as a father.

The Teshie Police is on the hunt for the suspect as she took to her heels after committing the crime.

