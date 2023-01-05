Chief Imam come to me to secretly seek divination concerning his destiny – Rev. Owusu Bempah

The founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International have once again stated without fear that he holds the number spot when it comes to divination.

Speaking to a teeming congregation on the 2022 edition of the 31st Watch Night Service, Rev. Bempah stated that some big men in the country including the National Chief Imam come to him to seek prophecy about their destinies.

Not only that they also come to him secretly for directions on what and how to go about their lives and as such onetime intervened for the revered Islamic spiritual leader, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

He also claims that all the members of the opposition NDC who visited him ahead of their national executive elections in December 2022 won their respective contests.

“Your big men come to me to look into their destinies. Every NDC national executive aspirant who came to me before the party’s recent elections won. I don’t want to mention names so leave us the prophets alone.

“People refer to my prophecy about the Chief Imam, that I prophesied about him and he is still alive. Do you know what went on between the Chief Imam and I in his bedroom?” he quizzed.