Chief Justice dismisses Judge who snatched petitioner's wife in divorce case
Chief Justice dismisses Judge who snatched petitioner’s wife in divorce case

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, the Chief Justice of Ghana, has dismissed Judge Alfred Kwambena Asiedu from the Judicial Service.

The judge in question was found guilty of inappropriate conduct during a divorce case he presided over at the Jasikan Circuit Court.

The dismissal follows a petition lodged by Singari Diana Sadia on January 16, in which the judge was accused of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Chief Justice transferred the case to the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service for investigation.

After careful examination of the evidence, the disciplinary committee concluded that the judge had indeed misbehaved, warranting his dismissal.

Consequently, Chief Justice Torkornoo issued a letter directing Judge Asiedu to surrender all official properties, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary.

The committee also found merit in the allegations of abuse of power and malicious prosecution, accusing the judge of causing the arrest and prosecution of the petitioner without justification.

Following the Disciplinary Procedures of the Service, Justice Asiedu was invited to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council. 

The committee’s report, submitted to the Judicial Council, was adopted at its 279th meeting on October 25, 2023. The council concluded that Justice Asiedu’s actions constituted Stated Misbehaviour, leading to his removal from office.

