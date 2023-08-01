type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsChief Justice justifies why Ama Governor cannot be called to the Bar
News

Chief Justice justifies why Ama Governor cannot be called to the Bar

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and Ama Governor
- Advertisement -

The Chief Justice of Ghana has defended the decision of the General Legal Council to suspend Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio’s call to the Ghana Bar.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo maintains that the law student’s alleged conduct is not proper for the legal sector, hence the council’s decision to withhold her from being called to the bar.

At an event held in Accra on July 31, the Chief Justice expressed surprise at the public outcry over the GLC’s decision and emphasized that exceptional moral character is a prerequisite for anyone receiving a call to the bar.

“When somebody has behaved in a certain way and we say we cannot call the person to the bar, I was surprised at the furore that rose up concerning the call to the bar of certain people and I thought, like seriously?

“This is proper conduct for the legal sector? That is interesting. So, for you to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive and you expect to be admitted, it doesn’t work like that. Your comments on social media, your ex parte communication for judge is extremely critical,” she cautioned.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

In November 2022, the popular social media influencer’s dream of becoming a lawyer after six long years of studying for her LLM was dashed when her colleagues were formally admitted to the profession.

At the time, speculations were rife that the move could be an attempt to crack the whip on her because she identifies as and supports LGBTQ+ people in Ghana and has numerous piercings.

Despite fulfilling all academic requirements, her call to the Bar was upheld because a “concerned citizen” filed a petition filed against her conduct.

The petitioner, Hajia Siduri, stated that she “lacks good character” and has breached the Code of Conduct for the Students of the Ghana School of Law, hence, should not be made a Lawyer in Ghana.

The complaint added that Ama in her YouTube videos has damaged the reputation of the school and should not be allowed to practice.

Source:GHPage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
4.2mph
100 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways