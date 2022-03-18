- Advertisement -

Controversial radio and TV presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has opened up on the said Ghc500k donation she received from the Chief of Staff Madam Frema Opare towards her late father’s funeral.

It would be remembered that Afia in a video thanking all the people who contributed to the success of her father’s burial, stated emphatically that the Chief of staff gave her Ghc 500,000 with the promise of adding more in case she incurs debts after the burial.

After her comments, some section of Ghanaians descended on the Chief of Staff and the Akuffo Addo government for using the taxpayers’ money to sponsor funerals whiles there are pressing issues to be solved.

Some organizations even mounted pressure on the Chief of Staff to resign because of the claims by Afia Schwarzenegger.

The controversial presenter in a video has revealed that she never received any money from the chief of Staff as she had earlier claimed.

According to her, she was just saying it to hit the conscience of the Mad. Frema Opare failed to attend her dad’s funeral or even send a donation to her.

Afia revealed that she joined the Frema Opare to mourn and bury a relative adding that she even donated there so she expected a similar thing from her but that didn’t happen.

Watch the video below:

She urged the NPP members making noise about this whole thing to channel their energy on Adwoa Safo since she is the one they need to talk to and not Frema Opare who is innocent.