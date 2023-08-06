type here...
Nigeria News

VIDEO: “Children are not a blessing, don’t have them” — Podcaster

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Meet the 43-year-old woman who has given birth to over 40 children with just one man
A popular Nigerian podcaster has caused a stir on social media following his recent comments on childbirth and its relation to blessings.

He asserted that having children when you don’t have the resources to care for them is a sin against humanity and that children are not a blessing but a liability.

He claimed that this is the real cause of the large number of people begging and stealing on the streets while blaming the government. The government, however, was bad before they had children and will continue to be bad.

He questioned why two people would take pleasure in bringing someone into the world who would suffer as a result of their enjoyment.

Before having children, make sure you have the financial resources to care for them, he said, because children are not an investment but rather something that should be invested in.

Click below to see video

