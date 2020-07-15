Chilling video of Ghanaian nanny mercilessly hitting and kicking a baby under her care

Ghpage News has sighted a very chilling and inhuman video of a 71-year-old Ghanaian nanny in the United State mercilessly hitting and kicking a baby under her care at home.

The woman identified as Abena Yeboah by reports has been arrested by NYPD officers after being caught on camera physically abusing an infant under her care.

The 71-year-old Ghanaian nanny, a resident of Bronx was employed to take care of a baby Hackensack.

Footage from the CCTV installed at home revealed that she has been abusing the baby who is left in her care in the absence of his parents.

As it can be seen in the video beneath, Abena Yeboah was ruthlessly spanking and hitting the child for reasons best known to her. This is too bad!

WATCH THE CHILLING VIDEO BELOW:

After the discovery, she was reported to authorities and an arrest was made by NYPD officers.

The Prosecutor’s Office said the Bronx woman who was hired to take care of a baby in Hackensack, was charged with one count of Title 9 child abuse.

Officials disclosed that the police in Hackensack was first notified of the alleged abuse on July 8.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella who announced her arrest, said; “During her time as a nanny for the family, she was observed on a nanny camera physically abusing the child by hitting, kicking, and yanking the child by the arm.”

Musella revealed that Aben Yeboah was arrested in the Bronx by New York police after Hackensack police issued a warrant for her.

She was taken into custody and is awaiting an extradition hearing.