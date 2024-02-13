- Advertisement -

A Chinese national receiving medical treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, while serving a one-year jail sentence for theft at the Nsawam Prison, is said to have escaped.

According to reports, Wang Xiao pretended to be ill, which is why prison officials took him to the hospital for treatment.

But Xiao managed to get away from the accompanying prison guards while he was at the hospital, according to the report.

The event took place on February 7, 2024, a Wednesday.

With DSP Irene Pokuah Wiredu, Head of Media Relations, confirming that a wanted person notice has been issued, the Ghana Prisons Service has officially confirmed the escape.

The notice asks for help in finding and apprehending Wang Xiao again.

The prisoner, who was first detained in Tema, was serving a one-year sentence at Nsawam Prison after being found guilty of theft.

In addition, rumours suggest that Wang Xiao is being prosecuted on other counts in a different case.