‘Chioma isn’t Davido’s first wife’ – Singer’s alleged pregnant side chick exposes as she reveals his first wife

- Advertisement -

Anita Brown, the American woman alleging to be pregnant for Afrobeats singer Davido, has stormed social media with a new set of allegations claiming that Chioma is not the musician’s first wife.

The Nigerian superstar has been making waves following multiple allegations by women who claim to have had an affair with him even though he’s married to Chioma.

Chioma has, however, been missing from the limelight but her husband’s conduct in recent times has caused individuals to direct their rants at her.

In a new set of development, Anita Brown who is on a secret-spilling spree has disclosed Chioma isn’t Davido’s only wife.

Anita said Amanda, the mother of Davido’s second child, Hailey, is the singer’s first wife and not Chioma.

The US-based social media influencer made this revelation during an Instagram live session where she interacted with a fan.

“Bebe so fine. If they attack you let them know Chioma was also a side chick promoted to second wife, tell them Amanda, Hailey’s mum is David’s first wife,” The individual wrote.’

Confirming it, Anita Brown wrote, “They don’t hear u tho”.

Read the post below: