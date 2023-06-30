type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment'Chioma isn’t Davido’s first wife' - Singer's alleged pregnant side chick exposes...
Entertainment

‘Chioma isn’t Davido’s first wife’ – Singer’s alleged pregnant side chick exposes as she reveals his first wife

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
US-based lady 'exposes' Davido of impregnating her and telling her to abort the baby
- Advertisement -

Anita Brown, the American woman alleging to be pregnant for Afrobeats singer Davido, has stormed social media with a new set of allegations claiming that Chioma is not the musician’s first wife.

The Nigerian superstar has been making waves following multiple allegations by women who claim to have had an affair with him even though he’s married to Chioma.

Chioma has, however, been missing from the limelight but her husband’s conduct in recent times has caused individuals to direct their rants at her.

In a new set of development, Anita Brown who is on a secret-spilling spree has disclosed Chioma isn’t Davido’s only wife.

Anita said Amanda, the mother of Davido’s second child, Hailey, is the singer’s first wife and not Chioma.

The US-based social media influencer made this revelation during an Instagram live session where she interacted with a fan.

“Bebe so fine. If they attack you let them know Chioma was also a side chick promoted to second wife, tell them Amanda, Hailey’s mum is David’s first wife,” The individual wrote.’

Confirming it, Anita Brown wrote, “They don’t hear u tho”.

Read the post below:

    TODAY

    Friday, June 30, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    80 ° F
    80 °
    80 °
    76 %
    2.8mph
    61 %
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    78 °
    Mon
    78 °
    Tue
    78 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways