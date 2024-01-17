- Advertisement -

Despite suffering a humiliating 2-1 defeat to the Sharks of Cabo Verde, the Ghana Football Association has disclosed that they a solidly behind Coach Chris Hughton.

After Jamiro Monteiro’s rebound, the Black Stars fell behind after just 17 minutes due to a poor performance.

With a header from Alexandre Djiku in the second half, Ghana recovered, and for a brief while, it appeared as though the evening might be theirs.

But late in the match, Cape Verde surprised everyone by scoring the winning goal through a defensive blunder by Garry Rodrigues.

Hughton and his team now have just one victory in their previous six games as they prepare for their second group match on Thursday against Egypt.

Hughton is still highly trusted by the Ghanaian Football Association (GFA), although the coach has been subjected to intense pressure and was even verbally abused by a fan in the team’s hotel lobby.

According to Henry Asante Twum who is the Head of Communication at the GFA, they had a meeting after the game with the coach and assured him that they are solidly behind him to do a good job.

“We have had a meeting with the coach and gave him 100% assurance that we are solidly behind him,” GFA’s spokesperson Henry Asante-Twum told BBC Sport.

“We think it is possible for the team to win the two remaining matches to make it to the next round.”

On the issue of attack on the coach, he said: “There was only a verbal confrontation. He was actually trying to get closer to the coach and then the security on duty intervened – there was no arrest but security took him away from the scene.

“Normally after games, tempers are high, emotions go up – we will try as much as possible to not allow this thing to repeat itself.”