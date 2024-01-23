- Advertisement -

Following Ghana Blackstars’ abysmal performance at the 2023 AFCON, Ghanaian football lovers have called on the Football Association to sack the Coach for failing to get the team to qualify out of the group stage.

The Blackstars AFCON campaign started with a loss against Cape Verde followed by a draw with Egypt in their second game.

When football lovers thought the last match against Mozambique was a do-and-die affair, the team once again disappointed Ghanaians by drawing the game despite having taken a two-nil lead in the game for almost 90 minutes.

This has caused several netizens to lash out at the coach for his style of play and the changes he made on the day resulting in 2 goals with a space of 3 minutes.

Netizens who were not pleased with the performance of the team have asked that either Coach Chris Hughton resign from his post or they mount pressure on the Ghana Football Association to kick him out.

According to them, since taking over as the head coach of the team there has been nothing to write home about the team as they keep disappointing the country.

Read some comments below:

Chris Hughton should better resign before he gets to Ghana. Kwasia Herh I’m so pained ? — Concra Gh (@GhConcra) January 23, 2024

Dede and Chris Hughton should never come close the the Black Stars again!!! Enough is enough pic.twitter.com/jyZsguisDz — STIGA JNR ?? ?? (@Kwaw_Stiga) January 23, 2024

Woke up and I'm still angry. Chris Hughton and comrades, God will judge you. — Fati. (@Teemah433) January 23, 2024

Chris Hughton is worst manager to ever manage. I mean all managers,from the guy who manages Sexxy Redd to the assistant branch manager at ecobank Adum Harper road….every manager is better than him. — Diallo Diallo (@Rocstarsupanova) January 22, 2024