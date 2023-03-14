“He’s not good enough” – Chris Hughton to sack Olele as goalkeepers coach

- Advertisement -

New Black Stars coach Chris Humphrey to replace goalkeeper coach Richard Kingson

It is part of a major shakeup, and Mr Hughton is looking forward to the undertaking as he looks forward to overturn the fortunes of the national team.

Olele was added to the technical setup of the Black Stars during the tenure of former Head Coach CK Akonnor, together with other former players, to run the Black Stars.

However, Chris Hughton does not find his skill set top-notch enough, and so, apart from hiring a new video analyst, he looks forward to replacing Richard Kingson as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

“Maybe, having been with the team for almost a year as technical advisor, I suspect Chris Hughton may have analysed the technical team and, therefore, knows its inadequacies which may have informed his recommendations to strengthen the technical department as he takes over,” a source at the GFA is quoted as saying.

“From what I have heard, the coach is looking at bringing in his own goalkeeper’s trainer and he has made recommendations to that effect.”

Chris Hughton will be unveiled by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as head coach on March 20, 2023.