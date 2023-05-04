type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

"I used her to draw people to Christ" – Brother Sammy speaks on why he made a lady twerk in a video to promote his album launch

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Brother-Sammy
Brother-Sammy
Gospel Musician Brother Sammy has been in the news over the week over a lady twerking to promote his Album.

 Brother Sammy in a stunt video with a heavily endowed lady made her twerk in the video inviting people to the program.

Pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo descended on Brother Sammy over his persistent use of publicity stunts to invite people to his shows.

Arnold claimed Sammy’s stunts are getting out of hand and he needs to be cautioned.

He described the video as a very shameful and disgraceful one to be used by a Gospel Minister to invite people to Christ.

The Entertainment Pundit on UTV believes that particular stunt is not Christlike.

He likened it to what people were doing in the house of God that got Jesus angry to descend on them with a chain.

However, speaking on GHPage TVs Rash Hour Show, Brother Sammy disclosed that the video of the lady twerking was in no way suggesting otherwise.

Rather it was a means to lead her (the lady who twerked) category of friends who are not one with Christ to Him.

And indeed the video reached its purpose as the lady and her friends attended this Album Launch in their element and also the presence of God was felt.

    Source:GHPAGE

