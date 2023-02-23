Christian Atsu’s final funeral rite: GFA rejects the proposed date set by the family

It has been exclusively revealed to GHpage that the Ghana Football Association – GFA has gunned down the proposed date set by Atsu’s Family for his final funeral rites.

The one-week memorial for the late Christian Atsu has been set for Saturday 4th March 2023 at his family home in Ada.

The decision resulted from talks among Atsu’s family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Sports Ministry at the player’s family home.

Evans Bobie, the Deputy Minister of Sports, led the GFA and Sports Ministry representatives in offering their condolences to the grieving family.

According to a live update from Atsu’s Family residence, Mr Rich who was on the grounds told Abena Gold in a phone-in interview that the GFA didn’t agree to the date proposed by the family to lay the footballer to rest.

He revealed to Abena Gold that the Twasam family proposed 17th March 2023 as the date they wish to bury their beloved Christian Atsu, a former Blackstar, Newcastle, Chelsea and Hatayspor winger.

The family, according to Mr Rich, told the representatives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Deputy Sports Minister who was at the player’s family home on the aforesaid date.

But the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Deputy Sports Minister pleaded with the family that the proposed 17th March 2023 may not hold because they may need to consult the President and set a date that would be good for all and also for the State Burial of the player, to which the family agreed.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: FROM 9th MINUTE