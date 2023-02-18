Christian Atsu is dead, agent confirms

According to a tweet posted on Saturday morning by Turkish-based football agent Murat Uzunmehmet, Christian Atsu was discovered dead under the wreckage after the horrific earthquake that struck two weeks ago.

Until his death was discovered, the forward was confined for 11 days.

Some attribute Murat Uzunmehmet, who is thought to have had a strong friendship with Christian Atsu, with helping to arrange the forward’s move to Hatayaspor.

The news that Atsu had passed away, as reported by Uzunmehmet, appears to be supported by a number of Turkish sites.

Christian Atsu was reportedly among those trapped under debris on Monday, February 6, following the earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria. As a result, both current president Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama asked for prayers for his speedy recovery.

Atsu’s club announced the following day that he had been saved with merely a foot injury. Hatayaspor later revealed that it was merely a matter of identity confusion and that Atsu had not been located.

People’s confidence and optimism that Atsu would also be discovered alive increased as a result of the widespread distribution of footage showing individuals being rescued.