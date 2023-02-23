Christian Atsu’s Obroni wife is not yet in Ghana to visit & mourn with the family – Here’s Why

- Advertisement -

It is expected, per the norms of Ghanaian Traditional customs, that the wife of the deceased Ghanaian International Player Christian Atsu Twasam, Clarie Rupio be present to mourn with the family.

The wife of Atsu – in this case, the widow – must stop whatever she is/may be engaged in and be present in Ghana to commiserate with the family on the death of the player but to date, she is not here.

Though Clarie Rupio, has spoken for the first time after her husband’s body was retrieved from the rubble, her physical presence together with the children would be most appreciated and needed.

One cannot tell the reason why up-to-date Rupio has failed to show up in Ghana. Her culture and Ghana’s differ and thus until Atsu’s family connects with her and teaches her the norms of the land, she may not be here.

However, per checks, the wife may touch down together with her children at the scheduled one-week of Christian Atsu on March 4th as arrangements are underway.