type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsChristian Atsu's Obroni wife is not yet in Ghana to visit &...
News

Christian Atsu’s Obroni wife is not yet in Ghana to visit & mourn with the family – Here’s Why

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

It is expected, per the norms of Ghanaian Traditional customs, that the wife of the deceased Ghanaian International Player Christian Atsu Twasam, Clarie Rupio be present to mourn with the family.

The wife of Atsu – in this case, the widow – must stop whatever she is/may be engaged in and be present in Ghana to commiserate with the family on the death of the player but to date, she is not here.

Though Clarie Rupio, has spoken for the first time after her husband’s body was retrieved from the rubble, her physical presence together with the children would be most appreciated and needed.

One cannot tell the reason why up-to-date Rupio has failed to show up in Ghana. Her culture and Ghana’s differ and thus until Atsu’s family connects with her and teaches her the norms of the land, she may not be here.

However, per checks, the wife may touch down together with her children at the scheduled one-week of Christian Atsu on March 4th as arrangements are underway.

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 23, 2023
    Accra
    mist
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    1.9mph
    100 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News