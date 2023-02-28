type here...
News

Christian Atsu Twasam to be given a State-Assisted funeral

By Mr. Tabernacle
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the state will assist the family of the late Ghanaian football international, Christian Atsu, to give the soccer star a befitting funeral.

The President said he has instructed the chief of staff at the office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, to liaise with the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure that the decision of the government is executed.

“Our responsibility is to give you as much support as we can. We can never erase the loss of this very brilliant man, but there it is. I always console myself with the fact that, at the end of the day, no matter the circumstances, the Almighty will call each one of us one by one, and perhaps, that was his [Christian Atsu] destiny that he is called in this tragic way” President Akufo-Addo said.

“The Ghanaian people must express their appreciation for the work that he did for our nation and the contribution he made to the development of the game and to the development of sports in general.

“So, I have asked the chief of staff who unfortunately is outside Accra today, to make sure that we organize a state-assisted funeral for Christian Atsu, depending on the date that you the members of the family and GFA will select” Akufo-Addo added.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the state will do everything within its power to ensure that Christian Atsu, is given a dignified exit. He asked the family to work closely with his office in choosing a date for the funeral because he would like to personally be present at the funeral to pay his last respect to the late Black Stars player.

This comes after the Minister of Youth and Sports, the leadership of the Ghana Football Association and the family of the late Christian Atsu have called on Prez. Akufo-Addo to officially inform him about the death of the Ghanaian international at the Jubilee House.

    Source:GHPAGE

