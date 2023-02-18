type here...
Christian Atsu's body arrives in Ghana for burial
News

Christian Atsu’s body arrives in Ghana for burial

By Albert
Christian Atsu's body arrives in Ghana for burial
Ghanaian international Chrtiaitna Atsu Twasam’s body has been transported from Turkey to Ghana for burial.

The former Newcastle United player died in the earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria over two weeks ago.

Christian Atsu, 32, was playing for the Hatayspor team before the unfortunate incident.

After his lifeless body was found days after the disaster, he was conveyed to Ghana for burial. A Turkish Airlines plane arrived at Kotoka Airport today with the mortal remains of Christian Atsu.

Check out the photos below…

