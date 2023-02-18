Christian Atsu’s body on its way to Ghana for burial, club says

The body of Christian Atsu, who died under the rubble in Turkey’s earthquake, is on its way to his hometown, Ghana, for burial, Turkish club Hatayspor has announced.

The Ghana international had been missing since the 6 February quake that caused the collapse of his apartment in Antakya, Hatay.

His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued “with injuries” but a day later that position changed.

After 12 days of an intense search and rescue, the lifeless body of Atsu, 31, was retrieved on Saturday morning.

His agent Nana Sechere confirmed the news on Saturday on Twitter, writing: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

His Turkish top-flight club Hatayspor also paid tribute to him with a tweet: “There are no words to describe our sadness,” adding, “We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person.”

In a follow-up statement, the club said: “The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble ( debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana.

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. REST in PEACE ATSU”

Tributes have been pouring in for the player on social media following the devastating news. There’s a mix of emotions among his fellow countrymen.

Christian Atsu’s best friend and Black Stars teammate, Mubarak Wakaso has sadly reacted to the devastating news.

In the wake of the news, Wakaso took to Twitter and shared a simple yet poignant message, “Rest well,” reflecting the profound heartbreak he feels.

Rest well ??? — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) February 18, 2023

Atsu joined Hatayspor in September 2022 after a season with Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed and scored the winning goal in a Super Lig match on 5 February.

He won 65 caps for Ghana and helped his country reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final where they lost to Ivory Coast on penalties. Atsu was later named player of the tournament.

The earthquake and aftershocks in southern Turkey and northern Syria are known to have killed more than 40,000 people.