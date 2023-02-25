type here...
GhPageNewsChristian Atsu's family thanks Ghanaians for their massive support, and love
News

Christian Atsu’s family thanks Ghanaians for their massive support, and love

By Mr. Tabernacle
Christian Atsu and Christiana Atsupie twin sister
The family of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has expressed its gratitude to Ghanaians for the massive show of love and support.

The late player’s family says it is also appreciative of the assistance from Ghanaians and president Akufo-Addo after the demise of their relative.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, a family spokesman, Robert Ani, said words alone cannot adequately express the family’s gratitude for the support Ghanaians rendered to them.

“The support of the government and Ghanaians has been overwhelming. First, I want to thank President Akufo-Addo for taking a keen interest right from when the incident occurred. The President has been very helpful.

We want to say thank you to him and the Ghanaians, also. The support has been overwhelming”, he said

    Source:GHPAGE

