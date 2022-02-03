type here...
Christians blast and attack Diana Asamoah for playing snooker with Yaw Tog in viral photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Yaw Tog - Diana Asamoah
Ghanaian gospel singer and evangelist, Diana Asamoah has been attacked by Christians on the internet for playing snooker with Yaw Tog in a couple of fast trending pictures.

Diana Asamoah who formerly preached against the wearing of makeups, eyelashes, lip gloss, etc is now doing the very same things that she vehemently condemned some years ago.

A couple of new pictures that have surfaced on the internet shows Diana Asamoah happily playing snooker with secular promising musicians who perform under the stage name Yaw Tog.

Angry Christians on the local digital space have launched a brutal attack on Diana Asamoah for disgracing Christendom because no true believer will go to the extreme of mingling with unbelievers.

Meanwhile, Diana Asamoah has confessed she judged people wrongly some years ago over how they dressed but she has now come to the realization that the world has evolved.

Take a look at the pictures below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

