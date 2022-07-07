- Advertisement -

Apparently, it pays to be a virgin in South African church has rewarded its female members with certificates of virginity for keeping their chastity intact.

The Nazareth Baptist Church located in Ebuhleni is said to have carried out a free virginity test on unmarried ladies who attend their church and are 18 years and above.

The test is believed to encourage the ladies in society to abstain from premarital sexual activities.

The test for the 2022/2023 session was conducted by the church on Monday, July 4

According to reports, the test is an annual activity conducted by the church, and at the end of the exercise, successful participants receive a Certificate of Virginity a Certificate.

The ladies eagerly anticipate the event every year and a white mark is given on the forehead of those who pass the test.

Church ladies are awarded certificates after passing the virginity test

The virginity test is usually held in the middle of every year. The certificate issued becomes invalid by the middle of next year when the next virginity test is conducted by the church.

The certificate was signed by the Leader of Nazareth Baptist Church and the specialist who carried out the test.