Entertainment

Church members lifts church from pastor’s home after his wife refused to serve them tea – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Congregants of a Church in Kenya have caused a stir on social media as a video of them lifting the church away from their pastor’s home because of his wife.

The video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram showed the members in action.

According to multiple reports, the wife of the pastor refused to give the church members tea.

This angered the members who then decided to act as a team and lift the church away from the pastor’s home.

In the video, they can be seen surrounding the building while they lift the church from one point to another.

Check out the video below

