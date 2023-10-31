type here...
Church of Pentecost confirms robbery at one of its branches in South Africa

By Qwame Benedict
The Church of Pentecost has released a statement confirming the robbery of one of its South African branches Johannesburg to be precise.

Video of the robbery went viral on social media yesterday, with netizens sharing their views on the matter as to why the armed men entered the premises.

In a statement released by the Church, it disclosed that one of its decon was kidnapped during the robbery and the church in partnership with the South African Police are working closely to ensure the release of the deacon.

“Kindly note that the South African police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot.”

Read the full statement below:

The Ghanaian Mission also recommended that everyone in the Ghanaian community adopt the appropriate safety and well-being precautions.

Source:GhPage

