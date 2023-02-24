Circle: Man suspected of robbing women at gunpoint with rented flashy cars nabbed

An unnamed Ghanaian man who reportedly picks up women in rented unlicensed vehicles and robs them at gunpoint has been nabbed at Circle, a suburb of Accra.

A video that gives an account of the moment he was apprehended after one of his alleged criminal activities has been circulated on social media.

The footage depicts the suspect with a swollen face and blood oozing out of his mouth suggesting he had been subjected to brutality.

A Twitter user with the handle Tony Brown posted the video on his timeline and explained that the suspect goes about renting DV cars such as Mercedes Benz among other flashy ones, and offers free rides to women only.

He then allegedly points a gun at them in the car and take their phones and other valuable belongings in the middle of their journey.

He also added that “after taking one girl’s phone, he took the phone to circle to sell not knowing the shop he entered is where the girl also works. Chairman do yawa”