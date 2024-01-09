- Advertisement -

A Ghana Police Service officer is enlisting the aid of a nearby radio station in an attempt to recover GH?15,800 that he paid to a civilian sometime in 2023 for failing to deliver an automobile part that he had ordered.

The officer said on Sompa FM’s Sompa Nkomo program that he went to Kumasi with a friend to buy a car, and on the way back to Enchi, the car caught fire, destroying some parts.

When the police officer contacted the car’s seller, he denied any responsibility for the incident and demanded a court case to be settled. Instead, he followed his friend’s advice and paid for the repairs.

The suspect who sells auto parts noticed the car while it was parked at a mechanic shop and contacted the officer, posing as a businessman who imports spare parts from Dubai.

The policeman claimed that he had agreed to have the purported businessman, Francis Nsiah alias Akwes, assist him in importing the burned portion of the car from Dubai based on the advice of his mechanic.

He said: “On April 4, he called me that he had arrived in Dubai and the converted price of the part in Ghanaian cedi was GHC14,800 with an additional charge of GHC2,900.

“He proposed that he was receiving some payment from someone back in Ghana and so he will let me send the payment through that individual to cut down the cost of the charge.

“He sent me the person’s number which I confirmed and he demanded that I add GHC1,000 to the amount to make it GHC15,800 to be added to his to send. I sent the money and he confirmed receipt of payment.”

He continued by saying that Nsiah had assured him that it would take three months for the part to be shipped and arrive in Ghana.

Nevertheless, Nsiah sent him several stories after he waited three months. He realizes he was tricked by the suspect when he contacts him to inquire about the shipment’s status.

Since then, the officer claimed he has tried every legal option, including formally complaining to the suspect, in an attempt to get his money back, but to no avail.

He continued: “I made a formal complaint which led the case to be called at the Enchi Magistrate Court, the court gave an order for an itemised bill to be retrieved from MTN showing the vendor who received the payment on his behalf. The vendor was picked up and brought to Enchi but since he had only played the role of receiving and forwarding the money to him in Dubai, he was not complicit. The vendor however agreed to assist us since he had been doing business with him. He led us to his workshop around Glory Hill Hotel at Santasi Roundabout in Kumasi. His apprentice told us that he had not returned and we waited for him without success.

“I have done everything on part as a police officer without success. A friend told me that your programme could help me retrieve the money which is my I have come here,” he stated in a live phone call.”