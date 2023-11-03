- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian sound engineer Buddy RoRo has tickled some pastors who now broadcast their services online after claiming that social media was satanic.

Since the introduction of social media, a lot of religious leaders have spoken against it with some quoting bible verses to back their claims.

However, the renowned record producer asserts that Christians should pray against their uncertainties in order to sanctify them before acting upon them.

“Do you know that most pastors spoke against the internet when it first came but now that’s where most of them go to do their live broadcast?

“The person who created Facebook you don’t even know where they come from so as for those claiming it’s ungodly for a secular artiste to write a song for a gospel musician I disagree.

“Even the dress that the pastor is wearing to preach, maybe wherever he bought it from the person might not even be a Christian.

“But when you bring such a dress home you pray to sanctify it and then you wear it to do whatever you decide to do with it,” he said.