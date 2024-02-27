type here...
“Close your zip, Ghana girls are now carrying bad luck”; Eddie Nartey to young men – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Eddie Nartey and his new wife
Eddie-Nartey-and-Catherine
Revered Ghanaian actor and budding politician, Eddie Nartey has offered a piece of advice to young men, urging them to avoid extramarital affairs.

According to Eddie in an insta post, certain women bring ill luck into the lives of the men they sleep with.

He counseled married men to be faithful to their spouses since infidelity is expensive and causes series of problems in life.

He went on to say that males should acquire self-control and should zip up, regardless of how gorgeous a lady may appear.

Check out the video below

