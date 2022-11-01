The death of the 3-year-old son of Nigerian star Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland has left family, friends and fans of the singer worldwide devastated.

Ifeanyi Adeleke died by drowning at his dad’s Banana Island home on Monday, October 31, while Davido and his baby mama had traveled for a family gathering at Ibadan.

They had left Ifeanyi with his minders who can’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.

A video making rounds online, captures clubgoers pausing to mourn Davido’s loss.

In the viral video, the mood of the revelers instantly changed as the DJ brought on Davido’s hit song “stand strong”.

The clip came with the caption “this song hits different now”.

Meanwhile, eight of the domestic staff of singer Davido have been arrested for questioning following the drowning of his son, Ifeanyi.

The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has said those found not culpable after an investigation into the unfortunate incident will be released while those found culpable will remain with the police for further investigation.

According to a source close to the heartbreaking incident, the Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them.

The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call. When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and assumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her.

They began to frantically look for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool.

No one could explain how the boy got into the pool.