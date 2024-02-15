- Advertisement -

The media fraternity is mourning the loss of veteran broadcaster Martin Kwabena Kwakye popularly known as Wofa KK the host of Oman FM’s boiling point.

News about the sudden death of the broadcaster shocked many as his voice was heard on the radio yesterday morning only to be told a few minutes later that he is dead.

Co-workers from the Kennedy Agyapong-owned media house have shared details of how Wofa K K who also happened to be the director of radio died.

According to them. Wofa KK hasn’t feeling well and has to absent from work on Tuesday the reason why his voice wasn’t heard on the radio the whole of Tuesday.

They continued that he reported to work as usual on Wednesday and appeared on their morning show where he shared his view on the new reshuffling of Ministers by Prez Nana Akufo Addo.

When the host of the morning show went for a commercial break a few minutes after 9 am, Wofa KK asked Kennedy Agyapong(General manager) to help because he wasn’t feeling okay.

A few minutes after he went out of the studio, things became worse after he collapsed and had to be rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Center for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

May his soul rest in peace.