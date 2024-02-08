type here...
‘Cobra’ hitmaker, Obaapa Gladys drops new song titled ‘Borla Borla’

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian internet sensation, Obaapa Gladys, who went viral with her hit song Cobra, is back with another track titled ‘Borla Borla’ which means waste items in Twi.

The song has already become popular on TikTok, where the singer shared a short video of herself performing the song in a garbage collector outfit while pushing a wheelbarrow around.

The singer’s song is a humorous take on people with garbage attitudes and the kind of things they do to people who have to deal with their bad character.

Fans of Obaapa Gladys have expressed their love and admiration for her new song and have praised her for her creativity and originality. People said the song sounded good despite how funny it is.

Check out the video below

