Cocoa farmer weeps as lady he sponsored in both SHS and University dumps him for an educated guy (Video)

A young Ghanaian cocoa farmer has been left heartbroken after a loyalty test on his girlfriend went wrong.

As disclosed by the guy, he sponsored the lady named Berry through SHS up to the university.

Unfortunately, when she was asked to mention her lover’s name, she mentioned the name of another guy instead during an interaction with Kojo Myk.

As confessed by the lady, she has found a new guy called Kobby hence, she now has nothing to do with Bright who sponsored her through SHS and the university

In the trending video, Bright can be seen crying and recounting how he spent all the profits from his cocoa on Berry.

