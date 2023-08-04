(VIDEO) “I Don’t Want to Die”: Colleague Recounts Last Moments of Doctor Vwaere Diaso Who Died in Elevator Accident

- Advertisement -

A colleague of the late Dr Vwaere Diaso has narrated her last moments after she died in an elevator accident at Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan. Lase Moye recounted the tragic incident in a Twitter post, where she said the deceased kept saying she didn’t want to die. The elevator crashed from the 10th floor to the ground floor while Vwaere was on her way to pick up the food she ordered from a delivery man.

The last moments of Vwaere Diaso, a medical doctor, who died in an elevator accident at Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan, have emerged. Vwaere’s colleague with the Twitter username @LaseMoye, narrated how the tragic incident happened right in front of her on Tuesday, August 1.

In a post made on Twitter, Moye said Vwaere was on her way to the ground floor to pick up a food delivery from a dispatch rider when the elevator fell from the 10th floor.

According to Moye, she had pressed the open button of the elevator but did not enter because she was on a video call.

The next thing she heard was a big crash to the floor which made the dispatch rider who brought Vwaere’s food to run out of the building, She explained that an alarm was raised that Vwaere was in the elevator and they started looking for ways to bring her out of it. “They tried to use rods to open it, to be sure it wasn’t a joke. They finally opened it and the sight was gruesome. Muffled sounds of excruciating pain and agony became apparent,” she wrote.

“Her forehead had a horizontal cut, her mouth had another one and she had raccoon eyes. She was lying in between the base of the elevator and the ground floor with the engine hanging over her head which meant any miscalculation in movement, she’ll be crushed to instant death!”

“She was literally sandwiched in between the hanging engine and below the ground floor with blood on broken glasses and fractured limbs. It’s not a sight to describe.”

The doctor added that it took almost 40 minutes for engineers who were called to dismantle the elevator to arrive at the scene of the accident.

Check Out The Video Below

“I remember telling her to relax that help is coming, she said “Don’t tell me to relax, tell them to get me out of here”. We eventually got her out and she kept saying she thinks she’ll die,” “Emergency care was almost zero and inside a hospital for that matter. There was no blood in the hospital. “She was eventually wheeled out but she was already weak and kept saying ”I don’t want to die”. They commenced CPR and the finality of it all happened.”