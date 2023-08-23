type here...
“Come and pay me my percentage or else…” – Spiritualist sternly warns clients (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A spiritualist has issued a stern warning to her unscrupulous clients who have failed to give her her part after she performed certain juju rituals that enabled them to cash out.

In a viral social media video, an unidentified woman claimed to have performed voodoo for her clients, which had enriched them.

She stated that they had agreed to give her a share of their earnings. These customers, however, have changed their minds.

She sent them a warning, saying that if they didn’t come on their own, she’d be compelled to send them to a different tragic fate.

The spiritualist gave them from now till December to come give her her share of their wealth or she’d act on what she has in mind for them.

Watch her speak below …

