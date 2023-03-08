- Advertisement -

A hilarious audio tape of a Stonebwoy fan calling on the musician to return to Ashaiman for his share of the military brutality is making the rounds.

The invasion of parts part of Ashaiman and the brutality meted out to residents on Tuesday dawn by soldiers over the murder of their colleague has sparked a nationwide discourse.

The military men stormed the place after Sherif Imoro, a 22-year-old with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region, was allegedly stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement, the Ghana Armed Forces said the operation they conducted in parts of Ashaiman was merely a swoop in a man-hunt for the perpetrators of the crime and not for vengeance.

Stonebwoy, who is currently in New York, put out a statement to condemn both the military’s actions and the alleged murder of the late officer calling them “acts of violence and lawlessness.”

In a tweet, he prayed that the men found culpable in these cases are brought to justice.

However, some fans appear not to be satisfied with his reaction to the chaos that broke out and have cheekily called on him to return to the community to receive his own share of the military brutality.

In the audio making the rounds, the disappointed fan threatened to boycott his annual musical concert dubbed “Ashaiman to the World”.

Listen to the audio below

Footages shared on social media show armed military personnel subjecting residents to various forms of brutality.

According to the GAF, “the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.”

They added that their “swoop” had led to the arrest of about 184 suspects aged between 21 and 47 years old and have they have since handed them over to the military police who will subsequently send them over to the Ghana Police Service for screening and further action.