Condolences have been pouring in for Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland since reports of the death of their 3-year-old son Ifeanyi broke.

Others who are still in denial are anxiously waiting for an official statement from either the 30BG team or Davido himself.

Comedian, AY Makun has written an open letter to God in which he stated that humans will never understand why the Almighty will give them a blessing and allow the devil to take it so quickly.

His shared the post as the world grieves the unfortunate loss of Nigerian singer, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi who drowned at his father’s home.

”Dear Lord, we will never understand why you would give us a blessing and allowed the devil to take it so quickly. No parents wants to outlive their children, and it’s really not fair on the few good people who do a lot to help others keep their own children alive, by giving them hopes for a better tomorrow.

“This loss affects so many people. How do we even encourage them to move on? How can we ever trust caregivers with our children when we remember the painful circumstances surrounding that innocent child’s death? We all want to ask for forgiveness and continue to glorify you, even in our pain.

“You sincerely need to show Yourself to the parents and protect them from bitterness. Give them a new purpose for living and a way to honour their child’s life. Give them the courage to trust you, to hope again, and to love again. Protect them from living in fear and paranoia.

“Judging by the things you have blessed us with, we know you are good, and you do good. Protect us from evil people as we give you this tragedy to redeem in Jesus name. Amen!” AY wrote

Ifeanyi died by drowning at his dad’s Banana Island home. He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to a source close to the heartbreaking incident, the Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them. The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call.

When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and asumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her. They began to frantically look for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool.

No one could explain how the boy got in the pool.

Davido and Chioma were said to have returned from their trip to the devastating news.