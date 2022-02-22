type here...
“We can’t compete Nigerians in showbiz, we need to learn from them” – Mr Tabernacle tells Ghanaian creatives

By Armani Brooklyn
Award-winning Ghanaian blogger, MC & social media influencer widely known as Mr Tabernacle has advised Ghanaian creatives to learn from our Nigerian counterparts.

Speaking on Hello FM’s entertainment review show over the weekends, the astute content creator chided musicians & filmmakers who have attributed the decline in the patronage of Ghanaian movies and music on the global world to Nigerians to have a rethink.

As suggested by Mr Tabernacle, Nigerians have mastered the art of piercing into the world market so we should smartly learn from them rather than sabotaging and consistently speaking ill about their industry

Mr Tabernacle additionally projected that Ghana will take over the global market in the shortest possible time if our gatekeepers heed to his thoughtful advice.

Meanwhile, Afrobeats superstar, Kelvyn Boy – Has also suggested the same measure that Mr Taberncale has charged on Ghanaian creatives to follow.

Speaking in an exclusive on-air interview with JOY FM, Kelvyn Boy entreated his colleagues in the industry to learn from Nigerians rather than trying to compete with them.

    Source:GHpage

