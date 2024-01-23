Conceding 2 goals in 4 minutes is silly and unacceptable – Kudus scolds teammates in tears (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has expressed his frustration with the Black Stars’ latest performance against Mozambique which leaves them on the brink of elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana surged ahead 2-0 owing to Jordan Ayew’s two penalties, which he calmly converted.

However, the Black Stars conceded two late goals in injury time, one through a penalty for an Andre Ayew handball in the 91st minute and the other via a header from a corner that goalkeeper Richard Ofori strangely gave.

Monday night’s result leaves Ghana with just two points from three games and close to elimination.

Speaking after the game, Kudus stated that the players created the disaster themselves.

“In games like this, it’s just small margins, the little things. Keep your focus throughout the whole game. We gave away two cheap goals; against Egypt the same thing. We just lost our concentration in the last minute of the game,” he said.

“Today was an easy win for us. Just keep it like that till the end of the game. We were just too sloppy, two silly mistakes. This game was too easy,” he said while wiping tears from his face.”

